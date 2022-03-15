This evening in Elko: A few passing clouds. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Elko residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a crisp 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees tomorrow. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 68% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.
Mar. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Elko: Snow this evening will give way to some clearing late. Low 13F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Elko area Friday. It looks to reach a bitter 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees today. W…
For the drive home in Elko: Occasional snow showers. Low 28F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one i…
Erratic weather means snow isn't always there when needed to safely burn debris piles. And that seriously complicates the job of exhausted firefighters.
It will be a cold day in Elko, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 39 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 18. A 13-degree low is for…
Tonight's weather conditions in Elko: Partly cloudy skies. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the E…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Elko area Tuesday. It looks like it will be a cold 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees to…
The first three digits of pi are 3.14, so March 14 is often celebrated as pi day with pie. There are also pieces of mathematical pi in meteorology.
Elko folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 55 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. There is a 34% chanc…