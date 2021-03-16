For the drive home in Elko: Cloudy with rain and snow. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 50%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a moderately high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 11 mph. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Elko
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in Elko will be cool today. It should reach a cold 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees today. There is a 68% ch…
Elko residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
For the drive home in Elko: Snow showers this evening becoming more scattered later. Low 26F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Temp…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Elko today. It should reach a cold 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 17 degrees. Wind…
The first severe weather event of the season in Texas brought tornadoes and hail to the panhandle region over the weekend.
For the drive home in Elko: Light snow this evening followed by clearing late. Low around 20F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. T…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Elko area. It looks like it will be a cool 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
This evening in Elko: Clear skies. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 53 degree…
Tonight's weather conditions in Elko: A clear sky. Low near 20F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like…
Elko folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…