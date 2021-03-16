Mar. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Elko

For the drive home in Elko: Cloudy with rain and snow. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 50%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a moderately high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 11 mph. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.