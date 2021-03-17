Mar. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Elko

For the drive home in Elko: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Elko folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 58 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.