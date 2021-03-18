Mar. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Elko

For the drive home in Elko: Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Elko people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.