This evening's outlook for Elko: Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Elko temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
