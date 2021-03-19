Elko's evening forecast: Some clouds. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 76% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Elko
