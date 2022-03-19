Tonight's weather conditions in Elko: Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Elko folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. There is only a 24% chance of rain Saturday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
