Mar. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Elko

For the drive home in Elko: A clear sky. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Elko temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 21 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a fairly high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.