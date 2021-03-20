This evening's outlook for Elko: Rain with some snow mixing in overnight. Low 34F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Elko Saturday. It looks to reach a brisk 45 degrees. 23 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 16 mph. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Elko
Related to this story
Most Popular
The first severe weather event of the season in Texas brought tornadoes and hail to the panhandle region over the weekend.
For the drive home in Elko: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Elko folks should see highs i…
For the drive home in Elko: Cloudy with rain and snow. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 50%. Tomorrow's highs will be in th…
Elko folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Elko area. It looks like it will be a cool 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Elko residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a crisp 47 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Winds should…
Tonight's weather conditions in Elko: A clear sky. Low near 20F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like…
Elko residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Elko area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tem…
This evening's outlook for Elko: Clear skies. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Elko area will see highs in the 60s tomor…