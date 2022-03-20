For the drive home in Elko: Cloudy with rain and snow this evening, becoming all snow overnight. Low 27F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Elko tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
With much of the U.S. in drought, wouldn't it be nice if we could make it rain or snow? Well, some are doing just that, sort of. It's called cloud seeding.
The first three digits of pi are 3.14, so March 14 is often celebrated as pi day with pie. There are also pieces of mathematical pi in meteorology.
The West's multi-year drought is expected to continue in the coming months, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's spring outlook said.
