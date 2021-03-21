Tonight's weather conditions in Elko: Some passing clouds. Low 23F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Elko tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Sunday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Elko
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
The first severe weather event of the season in Texas brought tornadoes and hail to the panhandle region over the weekend.
