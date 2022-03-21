 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Elko

This evening's outlook for Elko: A few clouds. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Elko temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

