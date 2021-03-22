Mar. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Elko

This evening in Elko: Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Elko Monday. It looks to reach a crisp 45 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.