This evening's outlook for Elko: Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. About one inch of snow expected. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Elko residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a bitter 42 degrees. A 19-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Elko
