Mar. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Elko

This evening's outlook for Elko: Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. About one inch of snow expected. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Elko residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a bitter 42 degrees. A 19-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the north.