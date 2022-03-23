Mar. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Elko

Tonight's weather conditions in Elko: Generally clear. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Elko area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.