This evening's outlook for Elko: Clear skies. Low 17F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Elko Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 45 degrees. 31 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Elko
