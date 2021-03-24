Mar. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Elko

This evening's outlook for Elko: Clear skies. Low 17F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Elko Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 45 degrees. 31 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.