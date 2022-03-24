Elko's evening forecast: A clear sky. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Elko folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
With much of the U.S. in drought, wouldn't it be nice if we could make it rain or snow? Well, some are doing just that, sort of. It's called cloud seeding.
Studies show tornadoes are getting more common and more intense, and they’re shifting eastward to a new tornado hot spot.
The West's multi-year drought is expected to continue in the coming months, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's spring outlook said.
