Mar. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Elko

Tonight's weather conditions in Elko: A few clouds. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Elko area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.

