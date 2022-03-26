 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Elko

This evening's outlook for Elko: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Elko. It should reach a moderate 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

