Tonight's weather conditions in Elko: Partly cloudy skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Elko will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
