Mar. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Elko

For the drive home in Elko: Mainly clear. Low 44F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Elko people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 22% chance of precipitation in Monday's outlook. Elko could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.