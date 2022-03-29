Elko's evening forecast: Mainly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 38F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Elko area. It looks to reach a chilly 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Elko could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.
Mar. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
