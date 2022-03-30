Mar. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Elko

Elko's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Elko area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.