This evening in Elko: Rain ending this evening. Partial clearing overnight. Low 33F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hail is a possibility amid strong and severe thunderstorms, putting a lot of valuables in danger. So what can you do about it?
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Elko area. It should reach a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
Elko people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Elko. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Elko. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Weather watches and warnings are issued for a wide variety of hazardous weather, including tornadoes, hurricanes, severe thunderstorms and flooding.
Dry, windy conditions fueled destructive wildfires in Texas, Florida and other states in 2022. Understanding these terms can help people prepare.
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
Studies show tornadoes are getting more common and more intense, and they’re shifting eastward to a new tornado hot spot.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Elko community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop…