Mar. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Elko

This evening's outlook for Elko: Partly cloudy skies. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Elko folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest.