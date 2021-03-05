This evening's outlook for Elko: Clear skies. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Elko area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. There is a medium-high UV index expected Friday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Elko
