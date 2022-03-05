For the drive home in Elko: Mostly cloudy with snow developing after midnight. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Elko Saturday. It looks like it will be a nippy 41 degrees. 25 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 68% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 15 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from FRI 10:00 PM PST until SUN 4:00 AM PST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.
Mar. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
