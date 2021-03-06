This evening in Elko: A few passing clouds. Low 34F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Elko area. It looks to reach a cool 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Elko
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Elko area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
Elko folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Elko today. It looks to reach a bitter 42 degrees. A 18-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast br…
This evening's outlook for Elko: Clear skies. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Elko area will see highs in the 60s tomor…
Elko people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21 …
For the drive home in Elko: A clear sky. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Elko temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It …
Folks in the Elko area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reachi…
Tonight's weather conditions in Elko: Some passing clouds. Low 21F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Elko Friday, with temper…
Elko temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…