Mar. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Elko

This evening in Elko: A few passing clouds. Low 34F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Elko area. It looks to reach a cool 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.