This evening's outlook for Elko: Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Low 21F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Elko tomorrow. It should reach a cold 38 degrees. A 18-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
Astronomical spring (based on Earth's rotation around the sun) is on the vernal or spring equinox. But for meteorologists, spring starts March 1.
The third in a series of four advanced weather satellites launched Tuesday. It will give constant coverage of the western U.S. and most of the Pacific Ocean.
