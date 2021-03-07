For the drive home in Elko: A clear sky. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Elko area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Sunday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the north. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.
Mar. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Elko
