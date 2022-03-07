Mar. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Elko

Elko's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low around 15F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Elko people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until MON 2:00 AM PST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.