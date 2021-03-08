 Skip to main content
Mar. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Elko

Mar. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Elko

For the drive home in Elko: A few passing clouds. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Elko area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 23 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 40% chance of rain. Monday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Elko could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 17 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.

