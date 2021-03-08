For the drive home in Elko: A few passing clouds. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Elko area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 23 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 40% chance of rain. Monday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Elko could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 17 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.
Mar. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Elko
