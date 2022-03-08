This evening's outlook for Elko: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 18F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Elko will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a nippy 41 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
The third in a series of four advanced weather satellites launched Tuesday. It will give constant coverage of the western U.S. and most of the Pacific Ocean.
Astronomical spring (based on Earth's rotation around the sun) is on the vernal or spring equinox. But for meteorologists, spring starts March 1.
