Elko's evening forecast: Snow showers this evening. Becoming partly cloudy later. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 80%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Elko Tuesday. It looks like it will be a cold 44 degrees. 20 degrees is tomorrow's low. There is a moderately high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 9 mph. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Elko
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Elko: Clear skies. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Elko area will see highs in the 60s tomor…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Elko area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
Elko temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
For the drive home in Elko: A clear sky. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Elko area. Th…
Elko folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
Elko folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low r…
This evening in Elko: A few passing clouds. Low 34F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Elko area. It lo…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 …
Folks in the Elko area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
This evening's outlook for Elko: Partly cloudy skies. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Elko folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The…