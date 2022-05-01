 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Elko

This evening in Elko: Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 37F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Looking ahead, Elko temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 53 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 72% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.

