This evening in Elko: Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 37F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Looking ahead, Elko temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 53 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 72% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.
May. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
Related to this story
Most Popular
A twister raged though southeast Wichita and Andover on Friday night, damaging 50 to 100 buildings. Officials were still assessing the scene Saturday morning.
Pollen counts are on the rise and spring allergy season is here, which makes now the perfect time to tackle the subject.
Elko temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
Measuring the time it takes for a radio wave to leave radar and return tells us how far away a storm is.
This evening in Elko: A few clouds. Low 28F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Elko folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cri…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
Elko's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Elko people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forec…
Is there a better conversation starter than talking about the weather?
This evening's outlook for Elko: Partly cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It…
Elko people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…