May. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Elko

Tonight's weather conditions in Elko: Cloudy skies this evening. A few snow showers developing late. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 30%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Elko residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a crisp 46 degrees. 23 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.