Elko's evening forecast: Rain and snow this evening becoming partly cloudy overnight. Low 26F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Wednesday, there is a 48% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 13 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until TUE 11:00 PM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.
May. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
Related to this story
Most Popular
You can’t photograph the inside of a twister, but radar offers some clues.
The Lee Weather Team continues to share stories on all things weather and meteorology, and the timing on this latest episode couldn't come at a better time.
Folks in the Elko area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Elko today. It should reach a cool 47 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. The Elko area should se…
Temperatures in Elko will be cool today. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. How likely is…
For the drive home in Elko: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 44F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecas…
This fun and informative episode answers some of the questions you might have about the recent recreational marijuana revolution.
Elko's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. Low 26F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Elko residents should expect t…
This evening in Elko: Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Elko communi…
The first operational computer-generated forecasts were issued on the afternoon of May 6, 1955.