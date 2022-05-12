 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

May. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Elko

This evening's outlook for Elko: Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Elko temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News