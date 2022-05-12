This evening's outlook for Elko: Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Elko temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
