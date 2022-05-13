Tonight's weather conditions in Elko: Partly cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Elko area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.
May. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
