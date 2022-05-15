For the drive home in Elko: Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.
May. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
