May. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Elko

Tonight's weather conditions in Elko: Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Elko folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.

