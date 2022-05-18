 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Elko

Elko's evening forecast: Mainly clear. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Elko Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.

