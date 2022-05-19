This evening's outlook for Elko: Some clouds. Low around 50F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Elko will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with forecast models showing 25 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from THU 10:00 AM PDT until THU 9:00 PM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.
May. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cleaner air in the United States and Europe is brewing more Atlantic hurricanes, a U.S. government study found.
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Elko. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Elko. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reach…
Elko's evening forecast: Mainly clear. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Elko Wednesday. The foreca…
Elko will see warm temperatures this Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Elko. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
This evening in Elko: A few clouds. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Elko Monday. It looks to reach a b…
Tonight's weather conditions in Elko: Partly cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Elko area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Elko community. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…