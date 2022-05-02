This evening's outlook for Elko: Mostly clear. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Elko area. It looks like it will be a moderate 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Very windy conditions are expected Monday in Elko, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 27 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from MON 11:00 AM PDT until MON 8:00 PM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.
May. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
