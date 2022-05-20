This evening in Elko: Partly cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Elko area. It looks like it will be a chilly 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.
May. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
