This evening in Elko: Mainly cloudy. Low near 35F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Elko area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.
May. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bad news for hurricane season: Loop Current, monster storm fueler, looking a lot like it did in year of Katrina
With La Niña helping clear the way for a busy hurricane season, this wide current of warm water could spell disaster for the northern Gulf Coast.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Elko area. It looks like it will be a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Elko. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
Elko's evening forecast: Mainly clear. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Elko Wednesday. The foreca…
Elko people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Elko. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reach…
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Elko. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Elko community. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
This evening's outlook for Elko: Some clouds. Low around 50F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Elko will be warm. It looks …
Extreme heat kills more people in the U.S. than any other type of weather event. An average of 130 people a year die in the U.S. from heat exposure.