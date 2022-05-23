 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Elko

This evening in Elko: Mainly cloudy. Low near 35F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Elko area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.

