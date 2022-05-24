May. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Elko

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tonight's weather conditions in Elko: Mostly clear. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Elko. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.

Local Weather

