May. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Elko

This evening in Elko: Some clouds. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Elko area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Thursday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 15 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until THU 8:00 PM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.