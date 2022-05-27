Elko's evening forecast: Rain showers this evening with clearing overnight. Low 54F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Friday, Elko folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index Friday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.
May. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
Bad news for hurricane season: Loop Current, monster storm fueler, looking a lot like it did in year of Katrina
With La Niña helping clear the way for a busy hurricane season, this wide current of warm water could spell disaster for the northern Gulf Coast.
