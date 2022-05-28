Tonight's weather conditions in Elko: Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 48F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Folks in the Elko area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 42% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.
May. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
